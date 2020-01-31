Experienced coaches creating long-lasting recovery at Maple Mountain Recovery

Maple Mountain Recovery offers cutting-edge technologies and professional knowledge that comes from long term experiences in the field of substance abuse and mental health treatment. The various programs are based on research and passion to give clients the best treatment possible.

All programs are carefully chosen to help clients understand their challenges and how to treat themselves. During their stay, clients also work with a recovery coach and a case manager to build a recovery and aftercare plan.

Programming at Maple Mountain Recovery is not only effective, it’s an experience that changes lives. Most of the program incorporates Experiential Therapy to help give clients the best opportunity for success. Patients are empowered to create long-lasting recovery and happy relationships.

To get in touch with maple Mountain Recovery go to MapleMountainRecovery.com or call 801-499-9316.

