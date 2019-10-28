Ever wonder how you could bypass real estate agents when selling?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Already in twenty markets across the country, OpenDoor is now in Salt Lake. The private home seller is changing the way homes are sold. Sell your home to OpenDoor at a competitive price in a matter of days without having to do any listings or showings.

So far, the typical market transaction isn’t on your terms. Selling your current home can drag on and on as brokers field offers, negotiate, and finally close. The closing date may not line up with the move-in date for the new home, leading to either two mortgage payments for the month or a gap in time that requires temporary housing. OpenDoor eliminates all of those issues by providing a competitive price on a home, allowing a homeowner to close on their own timeline.

Selling on the open market is a grinding, uncertain process. You don’t know if your home will sell in two days or two months. You’ll have to keep your home perfectly clean and get your family out of the home at a moments notice in order to show it to prospective buyers. You don’t know if your buyer is going to be one of the 15-20% of people who fall out of contract because of financing or even a change of heart.

You go to OpenDoor.com, type in your address, tell them about key features of the home, and in twenty four hours a fully competitive, all-cash, no-obligation offer is turned back to you. If you like the offer, an in-home assessment is set up according to your timeline and you choose a closing day. After that, your home sale is closed, you get paid, and move on.

It’s puts control in the hands of the seller, so you can move on your terms. Anyone who has sold a home or moved before knows that moving into a new home can be a time-consuming, costly, and chaotic process.

This story contains sponsored content.