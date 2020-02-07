Enjoy musicals? Grand Theatre performs five in one with The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is set in The Grand Theatre’s intimate seating style, Backstage at the Grand, where you are seated on the Grand’s stage in a blackbox style, up close to the actors.

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) is a hilarious parody of musical theatre. There are five different musicals within the show, each based on a popular musical theatre composer’s style (Rodgers and Hammerstein, Andrew Lloyd Webber, etc.). All of the actors jump to different roles and settings throughout the show.

The show is fun for musical theatre lovers who will get the plethora of jokes and references but is still enjoyable to anyone who loves musicals and comedy. It runs from February 13 – March 7, 2020.

Seating is limited, so get your tickets today! Box office: 801-957-3322 or GrandTheatreCompany.com

