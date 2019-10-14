Element Park City’s Butternut Baba Ghanoush part of 2019 Dine About

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah0 ) – Chef Sebastian Silbereis, from Element Park City, chose to share his recipe for his Butternut Baba Ghanoush. The organic gluten-free cafe (dine-in, carry out, grab and go, weekend brunch, and catering services) is locally owned. It is located in the Snow Creek Shopping Center near the market grocery store in Park City. 1400 Snow Creek Drive. This is just one dish that you can taste as a part of this year’s Park City Dine About.

Butternut Baba Ghanoush:

Ingredient Quantity

-Roasted Butternut Squash 4 cups

-Olive Oil, Extra Virgin 1 cup

-Lemon Zest and Juice 3 each

-Orange Zest and Juice 1 each

Roasted Garlic 1 cup

-Zaataar 1 tbsp

Tips:

-Make sure the squash is hot or it will not come out as smooth if the starches are cold and set.

-Combine all ingredients in food processor and let it run for about 10 min to get the desired smooth and almost fluffy texture.

-Season with salt and pepper.

Serve with flatbread roasted vegetables or use as a sauce for an entrée.

This two-week dining event features savory two-course lunches and three-course dinners at more than 30 area dining establishments. The best part – patrons enjoy these delectable dishes for an incredible value – just $10 or $15 per person for each lunch, and $20 or $40 per person for each dinner.

Locals and fall visitors can enjoy two weeks hopping around to a variety of dining spots, while restaurants roll out their enticing menus to cater to the fall season’s smaller, yet devoted, foodie crowds.

PCARA has partnered with Stay Park City who’s offering exclusive lodging packages for guests during Dine About. Thanks to their unique local perspective, Stay Park City provides hand-picked accommodations situated in the heart of historic Park City, tucked in surrounding neighborhoods, and nestled in the mountains at the guaranteed lowest prices. Visit here to book a special Dine About lodging offer.

This article contains sponsored content.