Davis Volunteer Medical Center provides medical care to the underinsured

The Davis Volunteer Medical Center is a community clinic that helps assist people in Davis County who are uninsured or can’t afford medical care. The Clinic also represents a joint community benefit effort of Intermountain, Davis and Lakeview Hospitals and the Davis County Health Department.

United Way of Davis County did a survey in 2001 of community needs in Davis County. One of the top needs was medical care for the uninsured and indigent population. A committee was formed to study and remedy the matter. As it was suggested that they try to replicate what the Ogden Rescue Mission Clinic (OVMC) had helped to provide to Ogden’s community.

Dr. Cook was asked Dr. George Snell, retired family physician and former and original director for the family practice residency at Intermountain McKay Dee hospital, to be the first director of the clinic. Dr. Cook had volunteered monthly at the Ogden Rescue Mission Clinic before.

The Davis Volunteer Medical Center (DVMC) began having clinics open to those needing medical help without the ability to pay on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8 pm starting in 2003. The first location was at the Intermountain owned Fairfield Medical Center. Each night they had a physician, nursing medical assistant, pharmacist/pharm tech, receptionist, and Spanish translator available, all volunteers.

There were several clinic moves until they contracted with Midtown Community Health Center to provide needed medical services for their population. It became the best location, physical facility, and support arrangement which we have experienced.

Midtown allows the staff to see patients there after hours on Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6-8 pm while also using their space and supplies. The hospitals in Davis County (Davis Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and now the Intermountain Layton Hospital) have also been very allowed them to have labs and x-rays done there for free as a community benefit. They provided acute non-invasive care, some chronic simple problem (hypertension) care, and also served as a portal to obtain specialty care when needed.

The annual patient visit number has stabilized at the 750-800 level for several years, and they have continued the original Tues-Thurs evening arrangements. All those who work there are volunteers, the service is provided without charge, and the lab and imaging support has also been without cost to the patient, mostly from Davis Hospital. The patients are approximately 65% Hispanic and 70-75% live in Layton and Clearfield.

This clinic is part of the roughly 10 free clinics statewide that help bridge the gap for those who need medical care and can’t afford it.

“Being involved in these clinics has been a wonderful way for me and all who volunteer there to give back to the community and help those in need. It’s also been a great way to see competing doctors and hospitals/health care organizations come together in a spirit of cooperation for a great cause,” said Dr. Cook.

