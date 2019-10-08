County Seat in the coming weeks: UAC, Utah Sheriffs’ Association, and Utah agriculture

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Know the current government and community affairs that are happening for the entire state. The County Seat airs on ABC4 Utah, Saturday’s at 11:05pm and Sunday’s at 8:30am. Derek Dowsett, producer, and Chad Booth, host, talk and get involved in a variety of county government topics in the coming weeks.

On Oct. 12th and 13th, the show discusses how new county officials gain access to training and management services. A private, non-profit organization, The Utah Association of Counties, provides these county government resources to the whole state. Chad Booth sits down to meet with the new CEO, Brandy Grace.

The following week the show focuses on another statewide organization, the Utah Sheriffs’ Association. Utah’s Sheriffs have a conference in St. George, but before there is a search and rescue training at Sand Hollow reservoir. This year they worked on training for dive teams, repelling, and helicopters. Watch next week to see Chad and Derek get in on all the action.

Lastly, in the coming weeks Derek and Chad spends some time with the new Commissioner of Agriculture, Kerry Gibson. In a unique moment, they visit the commissioner’s family farm to see all of the agriculture and food of the state.

