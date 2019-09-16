Can “powered water” break down substances like oil in your carpet?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – By now you’ve probably heard of Zerorez, and by the name you know their cleaning solution leaves zero residue. A proprietary patented technology called powered water can break down the hardest substances like oil.

A proprietary patented technology called powered water can break down whatever dirt, debris, and substance that may be in your carpets. It then allows those things to be rinsed out completely without leaving any residue. Typically carpet cleaners use soaps and detergents that are left behind even after rinsing.

Powered water starts with taking regular water and running in through electrolysis. What you are left with is water that’s been electrically charged, which adjusts the Ph level making it perfect for cleaning. When you touch it, it feels slick just like a soap, acts like a soap and more importantly it cleans like a soap. It is even able to break down oil, allowing it to be rinsed out.

If viewers or readers call in and mention this Midday spot, you can receive $33 per room and a fourth room for free. A great option before the holidays.

This article contains sponsored content.