Blended Family Crusaders helps stepfamilies with relationship success

Christina and Michael Fisher are a blended family of 11, that’s nine children, ages 22 to 4. They started the Blended Family Crusade movement to eliminate divorce in stepfamilies. It helps empower parents to build a legacy for their own children.

Wanting to be the best parents for their kids, the Fishers got frustrated with all the advice out there. What experts were recommendation was failing, and there was a lot of finger pointing and negativity in the stepfamily community.

They started research for themselves and found the things that moved their family forward were exactly opposite to the thing’s experts were saying. I think that was the big aha moment for us.

Everybody needs a coach, especially parents trying to understand their family situations.  

Blended Family Crusaders can be found easiest on social media on: Instagram @blendedfamilycrusader , Facebook and YouTube. You can reach out through direct messaging to get a response back. Mentioned ABC4 and you’ll get a free one-hour coaching session.

This article contains sponsored content.

