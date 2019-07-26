Bingham Canyon Mine’s Vistor Center offers enhanced interactive experience

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – One of the world’s largest mining operations is located right in the heart of Utah’s Salt Lake Valley – Rio Tinto Kennecott’s facility in South Jordan. The mine has been a fixture in Utah’s economy and manufacturing community for more than 116 years.

According to Kyle Bennett, Principal Advisor, Communications External Affairs, Rio Tinto Kennecott has produced more than any other mine in the world in terms of copper. The mine produces products that are used in almost every modern-day living item.

Rio Tinto Kennecott recently reopened its visitors center as well at the Bingham Canyon Mine, Bennett announced. It had been closed since 2013 because of a slide at the mine. The new visitor’s center offers a more hands-on, interactive experience for visitors.

For more information visit Rio Tinto Kennecott online.

