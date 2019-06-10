An affordable skincare treatment for a summer refresh

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – If you have wrinkles, crow’s feet, or under-eye bags, lifestyle expert Casey Messer joined us to share the secrets of an amazing new technology that will change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

Plexaderm is helping you look refreshed for summer without painful injections or expensive doctor visits. A little bit of Plexaderm goes a long way, now for both men and women.

“I heard after the age of 35 women should not even be using powder on our faces at post 35. Whoops! Well the guys aren’t wearing makeup, but look the guys are getting on board for headlines, the laugh lines,” says Messer.

Wrinkles around your mouth, jaw lines, and even your neck are all places Plexaderm is working now.

Call (800) 214-3981 or visit Plexaderm.com now for a 50% off special, plus free shipping.

This article contains sponsored content.