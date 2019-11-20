Ameritech sending students into medical field at an advanced practice level

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Ameritech College of Healthcare is one of the top-rated nursing programs in our state.

Dr. Kelly Trump runs the direct entry master’s program. Students who have a bachelor’s degree in any other discipline and are interested in joining healthcare at an advanced practice level can apply.

Ameritech provides healthcare education to many traditional and non-traditional students. Often, these students have had an experience with healthcare at the entry level and want to be involved at the advanced practice level. The nursing program takes 8 semesters to complete, or just under 3 years.

The program at Ameritech is an opportunity for students who have had a desire to enter the health care profession to do so in an advanced practice level by completing both the BSN and MSN degree.

you can find more information at Ameritech.edu

