Breaking News
SWAT, negotiators respond after shooting barricades himself inside Millcreek home.

Acoustic Wave Therapy restoring normal function for men with ED

4pm Sponsored
Posted: / Updated:

So far, treating erectile dysfunction has not been effective. Medications bring temporary results along with horrible side effects and testosterone doesn’t target the root of the problem.

A breakthrough treatment called Acoustic Wave Therapy (FDA Approved) has started to treat the root cause of ED. A device is applied to the skin while using vibrating acoustics or pulsating waves to widened the blood vessels and increase blood flow, what men need to perform better.

It is a natural treatment with no side effects, improving the natural ability men used to have. The same technology has also been used for joint pain.  
 
Viewers can call 801-901-8000 for a free consultation, medical exam, and ultrasound with a doctor. Call now to set an appointment, or visit WasatchMedicalClinic.com

This article contains sponsored content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

John Legend PSA

Thumbnail for the video titled "John Legend PSA"

Latest News Videos

Mike Pence arrives in Ohio

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Pence arrives in Ohio"

Pence makes stop at restaurant in Toledo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pence makes stop at restaurant in Toledo"

Is it just a cold? Or should I worry about RSV?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is it just a cold? Or should I worry about RSV?"

Provo Police release video of near miss of pedestrian as warning to drivers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Provo Police release video of near miss of pedestrian as warning to drivers"

Do you know what’s in your child’s food?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Do you know what’s in your child’s food?"

Video Now: Australia's Wildfires: An In-Depth Look

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video Now: Australia's Wildfires: An In-Depth Look"
More Video News

Don't Miss