5 questions to ask to make sure a tax professional is legitimate

You may not want to talk about it, but tax season is here. Deadlines are getting closer and closer. You may want some tips. Jennifer Brown from My Tax Expert, spoke with us about getting help from a tax specialist. Believe it or not, you want to have connected relationship with your account or tax preparer.

Find someone who will communicate in your language Make sure the preparer is licensed, someone with a licensed behind their name (CPA or EA) or ask if they have an insurance carrier and who it is. Ask family and friends for recommendations of a tax professional. Ask the tax professional questions.

On MyTaxExpertInc.com towards the bottom there are five questions you should ask a tax prepare to make sure they are a lawful and legitimate business.

This article contains sponsored content.