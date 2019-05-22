4pm Anchor Surae Chinn goes through rehab after ACL reconstructive surgery

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Motion, strength, and balance. Those are the principles in rehab.

We’ve been following 4 p.m. anchor Surae Chinn’s personal journey of recovery since she tore her ACL back in January and then her reconstructive surgery in March 2019.



She’s been video journaling her experiences too.



Knee injuries are extremely common but it doesn’t make it any easier.

Video Diary Entry March 13, 2019:

Surae: “My first follow up appointment. It’s been five and a half days with this brace on and it’s time to see how my knee is healing.”

The surgery was a success.

Dr. Vern Cooley, Intermountain TOSH Orthopedic Surgeon in Murray walks Surae through the surgery at her follow up appointment.

“Here’s us taking the hamstring out and then quickly go to the inside of your knee.”





Surae: “Getting through the first five days are tough.”

Video Diary Entry March 20, 2019:

Surae: “It’s 9 at night. The kids are in bed and I still have to ice my leg. Here’s my ice machine and I do this for 20 minutes about 3 times a day.”

Dr. Vern Cooley says in recovery, the first step is stretching, then building strength and last comes your balance.

Video Diary Entry March 15, 2019:

Surae: “First day of PT I’ve got my shoes on. It took a minute. I’m going to attempt to drive the car for the first time. Wish me luck.”

Beth Gilmore, Intermountain TOSH Physical Therapist, uses a stem stimulator to reactivate my quad muscles.



“Look at the muscle firing. It’s just small and it will come back. If you just do strength training you don’t get it back that’s why this is important. You have the initial trauma from the injury. Your body creates swelling then you go and have another trauma and you also have muscle atrophy.”

Surae keeps up with the exercises at home every day.

Video Diary Entry March 21, 2019:

Surae: “6 a.m. and I’m doing wall exercises to make me more flexible. I have to do this for 5 minutes.”

A few weeks later there’s been progress!

Beth Gilmore: “You’re swelling actually looks good. Still a little lag, that’s better. You’re bending on the wall is 130 degrees. We’re looking to get to 158.”

Gilmore takes Surae through a series of exercises to get my mobility and strength back.

“You have to do enough to make progress but you can’t overdo it and then see more swelling and see setbacks. The soft tissue takes a long time to heal and it will take 6 months is the minimum time before you get back to sports.”