48-year-old man rescued from The Subway at Zion National Park

WASHINGTON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Rangers at Zion National Park rescued a 48-year-old man from a strenuous slot-canyon hike called The Subway on Monday.

Park officials said the man began hiking the 9-mile trail Sunday evening and overexerted himself. The hiker was unable to go any further and needed to stay in the wilderness overnight, park rangers said.

The Subway is one of several trails at Zion National Park– requiring a permit and recommended for only experienced hikers who will need to climb down waterfalls and scramble over boulders.

Zion Search and Rescue reached the hiker Monday morning with the help of a helicopter from the Grand Canyon National Park. The man was found safe and refused medical attention.

“Listen to your body and don’t push yourself past what you can do,” Zion National Park ranger Eugenne Moisa said. “It’s okay to come back and try again next time.”

Staff said this rescue is a warning to other hikers wanting to explore crowded trails during triple-digit heat. The key is preparation and prevention, knowing what you’re able to handle before you head out for a hiker, rangers said.

Hikers should plan ahead, research the trails, bring at least 2 liters of water per person along with salty snacks, and rest in the shade, according to park officials.

Staff said they respond to heat-related emergencies on a regular basis, and ultimately hikers’ safety is their own responsibility. Safety tips can be found on the Zion National Park website.

