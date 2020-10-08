Reward doubles after cats lose eye, leg in ‘hideous’ attack

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Two cats have been severely injured with blow darts, now the Humane Society is adding $2,000 to an existing $2,000 from the Utah Animal Rights Coalition (UARC) making the total reward money $4,000 to try to catch who shot the cats.

According to a press release sent to ABC4 News by the humane society, the first cat was discovered on Sept 23 with a blow dart shot through her eye, resulting in losing the cat’s left eye. The second cat was found Sept. 30 after a blow dart had pierced the cat’s lung, resulting in a front leg’s amputation.

Despite injuries, both cats are expected to survive.

“UARC is offering a reward of $2,000, from its Brian M. Barnard Memorial Fund, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for these hideous crimes,” said Rachel Heatley, Humane Society of Utah advocacy director. “We are matching this reward as an additional incentive for someone to come forward.”

The press release says, ” According to Provo Animal Control’s investigating officer, Michelle Proctor, it is suspected that the same person may be responsible for shooting both cats because the same type of blow dart was found in each victim. The cats appear to be feral, and Provo Animal Control has removed several other feral cats from the area and relocated them as a precaution.”

The hope is that joggers or walkers may have seen someone with a blow dart gun in the area. Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact Officer Michelle Proctor, at mproctor@provo.org