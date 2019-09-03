4 years after Macin Smith’s disappearance, his mom speaks about living with loss

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Four years ago, 17-year-old Macin Smith left his home in St. George to head to school and disappeared without a trace.

ABC4’s Katie Karalis sat down with Macin’s mother Tracey Smith, who described what she wants people to know about her son and how her family finds a way to move forward.

“Four years. It just doesn’t seem possible,” Smith said. “I wish I could get answers, not just for me but for my family to have closure.”

Despite countless searches and international interest in Macin’s disappearance, his family is still seeking answers. While the investigation remains an active missing persons case, police said they’ve exhausted every lead without any evidence of Macin’s whereabouts.

Smith said she now believes her son has passed on, after revealing Macin left behind a suicide note, along with his cellphone, wallet, and laptop.

“We had our moments but he was a good kid, and I just wish I could tell him that,” added Smith.

Smith said there’s a silver lining in her grief, as the Help Find Macin Smith Facebook page which has garnered 50,000 members, where other families with missing loved ones can share information about possible leads and whereabouts.

“I do believe other missing kids have been found sooner. There’s good that has come from it, but our family is still really hurting four years later,” said Smith.

What others are reading: