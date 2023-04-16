HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – Four-year-old Crue Cash is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Hurricane on Apr. 6.

It’s been a week and a half since the incident and Cash’s family says the young boy remains in critical condition and on life support. He suffered injuries to his chest, abdomen, and head. He also has fractures in his neck and spine.

At the moment, he remains unconscious, but his mother, Kady Hill, says she is hopeful that her son will get through this.

“Deep down we know that he’s going to come home,” said Hill.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cash’s mom describes him as a boy whose smile and laugh brighten up any room he walks into.

“From the time he wakes up in the morning to the time he goes to bed, he does not stop,” said Hill. “He loves everything. He’s just full of life.”

Hill continued saying he’s just like any other 4-year-old. He loves all things construction, monster trucks, dump trucks, and cowboy. “He’s just a typical little boy, like nothing is safe when he’s around,” she said.

Cash was life-flighted to a hospital in Las Vegas that night, and was then life-flighted to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City the next day.

To help with his medical expenses, multiple fundraisers have been set up for the family.

“He was life-flighted, and I mean that alone is who knows how much money, and then just all the injuries he sustained. He’s going to be at Primary Children’s for who knows how long,” said Caitlin Connell who is organizing the fundraisers for the family.

“My goal was to make sure that Bret and Kady can stay up there and stay with him for the remainder of time,” she said.

Hill and her family remain hopeful that Cash will make it through this. However, they say that it’s going to be a long road, one they know he’s strong enough to get through.

There will be a car wash and silent auction fundraiser held for the toddler and his family on April 30th in St. George at Bare Esthetics. There is also a GoFundMe under Crue Cash’s name to help with his expenses.