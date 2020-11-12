4 schools in Davis School District to close for 2 weeks due to COVID-19

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — 4 schools in the Davis School District will be closing for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 exposure at each of the schools.

According to a news release from the District, Davis High School, Woods Cross High School, and Shoreline Junior High School will all begin a “soft closure” on Thursday, November 12

There will be no classes held on November 12 in order to allow time for teachers to prepare for the transition to online classes, the District said.

According to a news release from Davis School District, teachers at the schools will be available to answer any questions students may have on Friday, November 13.

Virtual classes will then begin on Monday, November 16, and will run until Tuesday, November 24, with the schools remaining closed through November 25 to November 27 for Thanksgiving break.

The District also said that two schools in the district that have already switched to online learning, Northridge High School and Syracuse High School will remain in “soft closure”, with all students learning remotely until November 19.

MORE NEWS: