WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Four individuals have been hospitalized following a Carbon Monoxide poisoning incident that occurred on April 23.

Authorities with Weber County Fire District were dispatched to a residence at 8:45 a.m. on reports of a sick person. Upon arrival, they recognized the symptoms of Carbon Monoxide (CO) poisoning. Based on the severity of the incident additional units were dispatched from Ogden City Fire, Weber County Sheriff’s Office, and the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

Crews evacuated the caller as well as three unconscious individuals. Upon an investigation of the extremely high CO level, crews found that the residents of the home had left their car running in the garage. The home did have a working CO detector but the occupants did not recognize the alarm sounding.

All four victims were transported by Weber Fire and Ogden Fire Ambulances and Paramedics to local hospitals. They were then transferred to IMed for treatment in a hyperbaric chamber.