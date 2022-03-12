ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Four suspects of a multiple-location one-day theft spree in St. George, amounting to over $15,000 have recently been arrested and charged with multiple offenses.

According to official records, law enforcement was first notified of the group on March 8 at 6:00 p.m. when they were dispatched to the Dillard’s at 1850 E Red Cliffs Drive on reports of shoplifting.

They were notified that three suspects allegedly took multiple items totaling about $3,600. The crew fled the area before officers arrived.

Photos and descriptions of the suspects were given, along with a description of their vehicle which was identified as a gray Sedan in police reports. A witness told officers that they observed two men and one woman who was wearing a wig that she took off in the parking lot.

Later that day, at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to another theft incident at the Ulta Beauty located at 15 S River Road where $3,000 of merchandise was stolen.

The store’s surveillance camera allegedly showed footage of the suspects who visibly matched the description of those from the Dillard’s theft.

A license plate was given in the Ulta theft, which led officers to a gray Volkswagen Sedan.

Again, the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

Later that night, supposedly between 8:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., a third theft occurred at the Walmart at 2610 S Pioneer Road where roughly $1,500 worth of merchandise was stolen. According to police documents, the suspect descriptions matched those from the Dillard’s theft, and the vehicle license plate was the same as the one noted in the Ulta theft.

Police were not able to catch the suspects, as they once again fled before law enforcement arrived.

An officer later located the gray Sedan at the Terrible’s gas station where he reportedly found the individuals. All four suspects were detained and separated.

As stated in the police report, one of the officers called to the scene was able to see multiple fragrance packages through the suspect vehicle’s windshield.

Police proceeded with a vehicle search, where all of the items from Dillard’s, Ulta, and Walmart were recovered. There was allegedly an additional $2,500 worth of stolen merchandise from TJ Maxx. All of the items were reported as having price tags while some still had sensors on them all well. They were all separated by store to be returned to the owners.

Along with stolen merchandise, law enforcement located suspected heroin. While being booked into jail, the suspects allegedly admitted to using heroin, meth, and fentanyl.

Following their detainment, the four suspects, who currently reside in Las Vegas, were all interviewed separately. They have been identified as Louis Elhalim, Angela Wanta, Jeremy Crain, and Jesse Pate.

Elhalim admitted to stealing from the three shops, but denied participating in the TJ Maxx theft, claiming that he drove the vehicle and waited in the car while the other three were inside. He added that everyone was involved in the thefts and that they switched roles with each store.

Wanta admitted to being present for all of the thefts on March 8 as well as a previous incident that took place at the Sunglass Hut a week prior. She denied taking part in the Walmart theft but shared that she allegedly used drugs in the vehicle.

Crain told officers that it was his first time in St. George and that he had not participated in any prior thefts with Wanta. Police records state that he attempted to steal from Dillard’s but was unsuccessful.

Pate allegedly admitted to being at the Walmart theft and taking part in the Dillard’s theft. When asked about the incidents, police state that he claimed he did not know his partners were going to steal highly-priced items, and that he didn’t realize the high price of some of the merchandise.

All four of the suspects have since been arrested and were transported to the Washington County Jail in Hurricane where they were booked for multiple charges including retail theft, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.