4.4 Magnitude Earthquake rattles Garfield County

GARFIELD COUNTY, UTAH (ABC4 News) – A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook parts of Garfield County early Saturday morning according to the University of Utah Seismology Station.

The 4.4 magnitude quake hit at 5:47 a.m. near the town of Spry, Utah, about 8 miles north of Panguitch on Highway 89 in South-Central Utah.

While there are many reports of residents as far south as Kanab feeling the quake, the are no reports of property damage or injuries.

Smaller earthquakes happen regularly in Utah, but residents are still talking about the 5.7 earthquake near Magna on March 18 of this year that not only caused some minor structural damage to several buildings in the Greater Salt lake City area, but was also followed by hundreds of aftershocks.