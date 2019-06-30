3rd Loveloud Festival features Kalen Allen and Kesha

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Saturday the Loveloud Festival marked its 3rd anniversary.

The festival was hosted by Kalen Allen, a YouTuber with more than 230 million views on YouTube.

Loveloud was cast live from Twitter with the handle @ATT. Last year, the live cast reached over 7.2 million people.

Speakers shared stories relevant to LGBTQ members to bring the community together during great and hard times.

Dan Reynolds, the lead singer of the band Imagine Dragons, started the festival in 2017 in support of the LGBTQ community.

The festival raises money for organizations such as The Trevor Project, GLAAD, the human rights campaign, and The Tegan and Sara Foundation.

AT&T also showed its support by donating $1 to the Loveloud Foundation every time the hashtag #TURNUPTHELOVE was used on Twitter.

The proceeds will be used to provide mental health and health services to those in need.

Loveloud partnered with KultureCity to ensure that volunteers at the event went through sensitivity training in order to accommodate all people to be both genders inclusive and sensory inclusive.

The festival also provided a mobile sensory room to those sensitive to loud noises, lights, and smells.

What others are clicking on: