Salt Lake City (ABC4 News) – The 3rd annual Heber Half Run for Autism is just around the corner.

Scott Bean, the CEO of Kids On The Move, joined ABC4’s Nicea Degering to talk about the special changes happening at this year’s run because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sanitation stations will be added along the route including the start and finish line and at the shuttle stops. Volunteers for the race will also provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizers to participants.

For those not looking to run but still want to help support the cause, Kids On The Move is also offering a virtual race option. Virtual runners can run on their own time, but can still submit a photo and receive a t-shirt and medal.

The Heber Half Run for Autism includes a half marathon, a 5K race and a half-mile all abilities run.

The live race will take place on Friday, June 27 in Heber City. All proceeds will go to the Kids On The Move Autism Center.

To register for the race or to find more information on the cause, visit their website at HeberHalf.com.