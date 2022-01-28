3G networks are being shut down across the country – so what?

A woman uses a smartphone in front of a laptop on April 3, 2019 – (Courtesy of Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – If you pride yourself on keeping your cell phone in great shape and have never needed an upgrade, you may want to consider switching your device out for a newer model before your provider shuts down its 3G network.

According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), starting Jan. 1, 2022, mobile carriers across the nation began shutting down their 3G networks to make way for more advanced network services, like 5G. An unfortunate result is that many older phones will be forced out of service, unable to make and receive both texts and calls.

The devices affected include all 3G devices and certain older 4G devices. Mobile phones will not be the only affected technology. Other accessories at risk of going out of service include tablets, smartwatches, home security systems, medical devices, and other products that may be utilizing 3G or 4G.

In order to confirm whether your phone will be affected, it’s recommended to contact your mobile provider and request information on their 3G retirement plan.

Some carriers’ websites even provide lists of devices that will no longer be supported once 3G networks are shut down nationally.

Plans for some of the nation’s most popular mobile carriers to shut down their 3G networks include: