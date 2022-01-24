Provo man on the run after escaping from work program at jail

UTAH (ABC4) – Authorities say 36-year-old inmate Tyler Leon Shepard from Provo escaped while at his work program on Saturday.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Shepard, who worked in the jail’s low-security culinary program, left the staff area sometime after 4 a.m.

The escape was reportedly not from a secured area.

Shepard was in jail serving time on theft convictions. According to Sgt. Cannon, Shepard has a history of stealing from people, assaulting police, and running from police.

He is currently still on the run.

If you see Shepard or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Utah County Sherriff’s Office at 801-851-4000.

This story will be updated.

