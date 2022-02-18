35,000 feet off the ground, Delta crew members and passengers unite to save man’s life on flight to SLC

FILE: A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Oct. 1, Scott McCulloch found himself face-to-face with real-life angels on board a Delta flight to Salt Lake City.

McCulloch was traveling to Billings, Mont. on a connecting flight to SLC — where he’d meet his daughter and grandson along the way — when he recognized that something was off.

“Something just didn’t seem right. I felt this pain run right across the back of my shoulders and down my left arm and I knew what was going on,” he said in a video circulated by Delta Airlines.

35,000 feet off the ground, McCulloch found himself in the beginning stages of a heart attack.

Shayna Huertas, Rachel Westmoreland, and Bethany Butcher were the three flight attendants who have rightfully earned hero status after successfully handling the situation.

Westmoreland played it calm and cool in admitting, “Your training automatically just kicks in. It’s almost like muscle memory, you just automatically know what to do.”

“I could see it in her eyes that the moment of shock, but then she got right to work,” McCulloch recalled.

The women went on to administer aspirin and nitroglycerin while simultaneously calming passengers.

Though terrifying nonetheless, the situation seemed to have played out in the right place, at the right time, with the right people involved. The ample amounts of medical professionals on board came forward after learning of the event taking place.

“The gal sitting in the front row, I don’t even think she got up, I think she crawled across to me and said ‘I’m a life-flight nurse,’ and I said, ‘That’s a pretty good thing,’” McCulloch shared.

After gathering all the facts and gaining control of the situation, the flight attendants relayed the information to the pilots, who called in air traffic control and arranged for paramedics and a red coat to greet McCulloch in SLC.

Crew members and passengers alike came together as a team to manage the circumstances in finding the gate.

Following their arrival to SLC, McCulloch explained that he was then “off to the hospital and ICU where they put one stint in my main right artery they said was 95 to 100 percent blocked.”

Reflecting on his experience, McCulloch shared, “That day up there, it drastically changed my life, so I’d like to thank everyone – every one of you, for the way you all reacted, the way you all pitched in.”

McCulloch was granted the opportunity to reunite with the three flight attendants after writing an email to Delta CEO, Ed Bastian, asking for his help in properly thanking those who saved his life. The homecoming was captured in a short film Delta shared in a Tweet.

McCulloch emphasized his newfound devotion to the airline, joking, “I’m Delta for life, that’s the way I sign off my emails now.”