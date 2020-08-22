35 firefighters from Utah deploy to California

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In response to a call for help, 35 firefighters from various Utah fire agencies will be deployed to California to support firefighting efforts there.

The firefighters will reportedly stage and deploy from the Maverick Center at 3200 S.outh Decker Lake Dr. inWest Valley City, at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020.

Officials say they will deploy for about 16 days under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a system of state-to-state mutual aid coordinated through state emergency management agencies.

California has confirmed and accepted Utah’s EMAC offer, according to officials.

This EMAC deployment includes firefighters from Draper, Lone Peak, Orem, Park City, Pleasant Grove, Provo, Unified Fire Authority, and West Valley City Fire Departments. Once the teams arrive in California, officials say they will receive their field assignments.

COVID-19 pandemic precautions will be taken to ensure the health and safety of both the firefighters deploying and those with which they will serve. Officials say a representative from the Utah Department of Health will be at the Maverick Center to review COVID-19 safety measures and to take the temperature of each firefighter before departing.

Utah stands ready, willing, and able to help a state in need, and EMAC is a great system for doing that.