34-year-old man killed in Layton shooting, police seek suspect

LAYTON, Utah (ABC News) – A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Layton Monday.

Layton Police officers say they responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Church Street and Golden Avenue at about 3:10 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they reportedly found Jonathan Trujillo of Layton with gunshot wounds lying in the street. EMS attempted life-saving measures and transported Trujillo to the hospital where police say he died from his injuries.

Police are actively investigating the case as a homicide but say no arrest have been made at this point.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Layton Police Department at 801-497-8300.