(ABC4) – According to the Deseret Hope Treatment Center, 1 in 3 (33%) Utahns said they would support stricter laws on the sale of alcohol.

This can include limiting sales to certain days of the week or times of the day (compared to a national average of 22% that would support it).

These results were further broken down by age group among the respondents, which found that those aged 65 and older were most in favor of stricter alcohol sale laws.

The research also found that most consumers believe alcohol is too freely available in public spaces such as airplanes, grocery stores and drugstores.

The top five states that would support a partial prohibition today are:

New Mexico – 48%

Mississippi – 37%

Oklahoma – 33%

Utah – 33%

Maine – 30%

These concerns have arisen after many stories and videos of drunk people inciting drama have gone viral.

41% of Americans think alcohol should be prohibited entirely in venues where children are present in order to prevent incidents of drunk and disorderly behavior.

Depending on where you live, the ease of accessibility and affordability of alcohol varies.

Most of the Southwest sells all types of liquor in their grocery stores, while most grocery stores in the south only carry beer.

The full report can be found here.