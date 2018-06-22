33 kids hospitalized after getting sick at Florida summer camp

LAKE PLACID, Fla. (WFLA) – 33 children and three adults were transported to local hospitals Thursday after they became sick at a summer camp in Lake Placid.

Highlands County Fire Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to mass casualty incident at the Clover Leaf 4H camp.

HCFR said the kids and adults were taken to two local hospitals. Four other children were evaluated at the scene.

One child passed out, prompting the 911 response.

60 other kids at the camp did not get sick.

Nausea was the symptom that most of the kids suffered from.

The cause of the illnesses has not been identified, but HCFR said none of the illnesses were serious.

The Highlands County Health Department is investigating what caused the illnesses.

Kids from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade counties attended the camp.