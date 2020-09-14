31-year-old killed after rollover crash in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-year-old was killed after a UTV rollover crash.

Officials with the Davis County Search and Rescue team say a call came in about a UTV roll over with two possible victims. The driver of the UTV was reportedly ejected and injured.

The driver came off the hill where they rolled and called for help, according to police.

Police said they initially had a hard time finding the victims but the driver told them that he placed a football sized rock on the road where he came off the montain just below the crash site.

After following clues an officer pointed out a rock that looked like the one mentioned by the injured driver.

SAR sent a team up the hill from the clue where they found the second rider who unfortunately had succumbed to his injuries from the crash.

The 40-year-old driver was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.