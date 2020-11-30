31-year-old inmate dies at Salt Lake County Jail

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in a housing unit at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail early Monday morning.

Deputies and jail nurses reportedly performed life-saving measures and transported Levi Cleveland to the hospital where he later passed away.

The South Salt Lake Police Department is investigating the incident. The cause of Cleveland’s death is unknown at this time.

Mr. Cleveland, like all newly booked inmates, was housed in a precautionary quarantine unit, according to officials. This precautionary quarantine is said to lasts for 30 days, in an effort to reduce the risk of introducing COVID-19 into the facility.

In the event of a positive COVID-19 test, officials say an inmate and his or her close contacts are placed on medical quarantine. Medical quarantine includes housing inmates in individual cells, testing, monitoring for symptoms, and treatment, according to officials.

Officials added that On November 20, 2020, Cleveland began serving a court-ordered 120-day sentence for drug-related charges. On Nov. 23, 2020, the judge ordered a conditional release as an alternative to the incarceration program when a bed became available.