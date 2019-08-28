$30K reward offered in case of missing Marine with Utah ties

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – The search grows desperate for a missing combat veteran with Utah ties. Now a reward is available for anyone who can help find him.

Orem police told ABC4 News that Jesse Conger, 37, used to live in Utah before he moved to Arizona recently.

He disappeared from his apartment complex in Scottdale on August 14, and his girlfriend reported him missing the next day.

According to a missing persons poster, Conger left without his wallet/ID, phone, or service dog.

Police believe he may be driving a silver Toyota Camry with Nevada plates #696G03.

Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Pulte sent out a tweet Saturday, announcing $10,000 reward. Tuesday, he upped that reward to $30,000.

NOW $30K DOLLAR REWARD



My wife and I sick to our stomachs about missing Combat Veteran Jesse. We’re now increasing THE REWARD to $30,000 CASH to the person who finds him LEES FERRY, AZ. Find our brother-in-arms! ❤️🇺🇸@fox10PhotoChief @FOX10Phoenix @abc15 @KOLDNews @TaylorNRogers pic.twitter.com/e6JcxSoXGH — Bill Pulte (@pulte) August 27, 2019

For more information about the search for Jesse, visit Find Jesse – Missing Veteran on Facebook.

