Newsfore Opt-In Form

$30K reward offered in case of missing Marine with Utah ties

News
Posted: / Updated:

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (ABC4 News) – The search grows desperate for a missing combat veteran with Utah ties. Now a reward is available for anyone who can help find him.

Orem police told ABC4 News that Jesse Conger, 37, used to live in Utah before he moved to Arizona recently.

He disappeared from his apartment complex in Scottdale on August 14, and his girlfriend reported him missing the next day.

According to a missing persons poster, Conger left without his wallet/ID, phone, or service dog.

Police believe he may be driving a silver Toyota Camry with Nevada plates #696G03.

Billionaire and philanthropist Bill Pulte sent out a tweet Saturday, announcing $10,000 reward. Tuesday, he upped that reward to $30,000.

For more information about the search for Jesse, visit Find Jesse – Missing Veteran on Facebook.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

China: Costco opens to huge crowds

Thumbnail for the video titled "China: Costco opens to huge crowds"

**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "**Salt Lake is first US city outside of NYC to host United Nations conference"

Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need

Thumbnail for the video titled "Service project to yield over 370,000 meals to kids in need"

Shots fired caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shots fired caught on camera"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS