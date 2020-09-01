30 days left to be counted on 2020 Census

Utah (ABC4 News) — The United States Census of 2020 is happening now and there are only 30 days left to answer.

According to the United States Census 2020 website, the census count is mandated by the Constitution and conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau. The 2020 Census counts the population in the United States and five U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

Each home should have received an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire, online, by phone, or by mail.

Census data collection will end on September 30, 2020, and the U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging everyone in Utah to respond.

The United States Census states 69.4% of Utahns have responded to the census. These responses include self-response and Nonresponse Followup (NRFU) operations. If households go unaccounted for, Utah could miss out on its share of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding.

More than 1,700 census takers are working in Utah to visit households that have not yet responded, said Census officials. “In most cases, census workers will make multiple attempts at each housing unit to count residents in that household. Census takers will be wearing masks and are trained in social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance. If no one is home at the time of the visit, the census taker will leave a notice of visit, which includes information on how the household can self-respond to the census,” as stated by Census officials.

If you haven’t seen a Census worker stop by your home you can still answer online (2020census.gov), by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mailing back the paper form that was delivered to the household. Some 2020 Census workers might even call your house if you haven’t responded.

The Census Bureau has a statutory deadline to deliver apportionment data by Dec. 31, 2020. “Our mission is to count everyone once, only once, and in the right place.”

The Census stated Utah ranks 8th in the nation and has surpassed the 2010 self-response rate. Over 830,000 of households have responded online, by phone, or by mail. But Census workers are still working to get responses throughout the beehive state.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert took to social media sharing a message on the Census from Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, stressing the importance of the Census in Utah. “Many Utahns still need to respond to the Census, particularly in our multicultural communities. An accurate Census count ensures proper funding and representation.”

See the full post below:

I appreciate this important message from @SpencerJCox. Many Utahns still need to respond to the Census, particularly in our multicultural communities. An accurate Census count ensures proper funding and representation. Visit https://t.co/PHa2pvb5OK to be counted. #2020Census pic.twitter.com/2jitvoJTIQ — Gov. Gary Herbert (@GovHerbert) September 1, 2020

