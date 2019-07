PERRY, UT (ABC4 News) A tragic accident in Perry, Utah has claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl.

The girl died Saturday after she was accidentally hit by a car backing out of a parking spot in the Walker Cinemas 8 parking lot at 1776 S. Highway 8. in Box Elder County.

Police say it happened just before 3pm and that the girl became separated from her family after watching the “The Lion King”.