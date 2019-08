CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 3-year-old boy was hit by a car at 9:40 Monday night near 2200 South 1000 East.

According to Clearfield Police, multiple agencies responded to the auto-pedestrian accident. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he is in stable condition as of 10 o’clock Monday night.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police as they continue to investigate the accident.