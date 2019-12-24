Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

3-week-old daughter of Heidi Broussard to be reunited with family days after mother’s body found

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

Heidi Broussard and her baby Margot Carey

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday night, the day before Christmas Eve, Margot Carey, the three-week old baby girl who was recently rescued from a week-long disappearance along with her mother, will be reunited with family.

But the reunion is a somber one, as Margot’s mother, Heidi Broussard will not be joining her.

Broussard, of Austin, went missing Dec. 12 and was found dead in the trunk of a car Friday near a home in Jersey Village, near Houston on Thursday.

MORE: Missing mom found dead near Houston, baby daughter safe, friend arrested

On Friday afternoon, Harris Co. Institute of Forensic Sciences positively identified the body as that of Heidi Broussard. The cause of her death was also determined to be “ligature strangulation,” which is defined as a “type of strangulation that occurs with the use of mass that is not the body weight.” An example of this kind of death is being strangled by a rope.

According to officials, Margot was found healthy and was immediately transferred to a foster home — which she will now leave to be with family. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services says that CPS is no longer seeking temporary custody of the infant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Migrants leave tent camp in Juarez

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants leave tent camp in Juarez"

Four gubernatorial candidates publicly sign and announce support for referendum against Utah Tax Reform Bill (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four gubernatorial candidates publicly sign and announce support for referendum against Utah Tax Reform Bill (5 p.m.)"

Alleged thief uses bear spray on Ogden Assistant Manager

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alleged thief uses bear spray on Ogden Assistant Manager"

Gross motor skills tied to child's brain development

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gross motor skills tied to child's brain development"

Over 115 million expected to travel during Christmas/New Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Over 115 million expected to travel during Christmas/New Year"

Gift Instead of ticket

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Instead of ticket"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss