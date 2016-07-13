3 Ways to Make Utah’s Air Better

UCAIR is showing Utahns that there are simple steps you can take to reduce emissions that form summer ozone.
It is not as visible, but preventing the formation of summer ozone is as important as preventing winter inversion. Summer ozone is formed by emissions that chemically react with sunlight and heat. Bryce Bird, Director of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, says high ozone levels can negatively impact health, economy and overall quality of life.
Here is what UCAIR says Utahns can do to help:
- Switch to Electric Lawn Tools
- Upgrade Your Gas Can
- Join the Clear the Air Challenge
Find out more about the Challenge at cleartheairchallenge.org and find out other ways you can help improve Utah’s air quality this summer at UCAIR.org.
This segment contains sponsored content.