SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Three Utahns are facing federal charges for allegedly stealing luggage from baggage carousels at Salt Lake City International Airport nearly two years ago.

Leticia Marie Torres, 42, of Salt Lake City, and Brianna Marie Taylor, 42, of Midvale were both charged with theft of baggage from interstate shipment, illegal transactions with an access device, and aggravated identity theft, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Utah said Thursday in a statement.

Additionally, 31-year-old Charles Masters, of West Valley City, was also charged in a separate indictment with five counts of theft of baggage from interstate shipment.

According to federal prosecutors, Torres and Taylor stole several pieces of luggage from airport carousels on various days in January of 2022. The two allegedly used one of their victim’s credit cards to receive payments and other items over the course of a year.

As for Masters, prosecutors say he stole thousands of dollars worth of baggage to keep for his own personal use. These thefts were also done in the early part of 2022.

Torres, Taylor and Masters all had their initial court appearances Thursday in downtown Salt Lake City. The charges against the three stem from an investigation conducted by Salt Lake City police, the department’s airport division, and an FBI task force officer.