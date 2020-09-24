3 Utah men arrested in Arizona after traffic stop yields thousands of dollars in illegal drugs

MOHAVE COUNTY, Arizona (ABC4 News) Three Utah men are facing felony charges after sheriff’s deputies discover thousands of dollars with of illegal drugs during a traffic stop last weekend.

In a press release issued by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Joshua Bradyn Blake, 26 of Logan, Aundrae Giles, 28 of Spanish Fork, and Craig Anthony Hanlin, 50 of St. George were pulled over around 1 p.m. on Saturday as they were headed north on I-15.

Blake was the driver, although police said he didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

During a search of the vehicle, which Blake consented to, deputies located 0.49 pounds (223 grams) of methamphetamine, 13 grams of heroin, and other assorted drug paraphernalia, according to the press release.

All three men were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail in Utah.

Blake faces charges of felony dangerous drug transportation, narcotic drug transportation, and

drug paraphernalia possession. Giles and Hanlin face charges of felony dangerous drug

transportation and narcotic drug transportation.