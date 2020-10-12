3 teens injured, one critically, after ATV rollover in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three teens were injured after an ATV rollover in Kearns Sunday afternoon.

According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near 4800 Hobbson Dr. when the driver of the ATV, a 16-year-old boy, was traveling at a high rate of speed, overcorrected and flipped the ATV.

The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition and his passengers, 13 and 15-year-old females, received serious injuries and are in fair condition.

The crash remains under investigation, no other details were released.