3 teens injured, one critically, after ATV rollover in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three teens were injured after an ATV rollover in Kearns Sunday afternoon.
According to Unified Police Detective Ken Hansen, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. near 4800 Hobbson Dr. when the driver of the ATV, a 16-year-old boy, was traveling at a high rate of speed, overcorrected and flipped the ATV.
The 16-year-old was transported to the hospital in critical condition and his passengers, 13 and 15-year-old females, received serious injuries and are in fair condition.
The crash remains under investigation, no other details were released.
