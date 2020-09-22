3 teens charged for involvement in Turkey Farm Road Fire

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three teenagers from the St. George area have been identified and charged for the alleged involvement in the Turkey Farm Road Fire that happened July 13, 2020.

The teenagers have been referred to the Washington County Juvenile Court, according to a press release from Color Country Interagency Fire Management.

It is reported that about 11,993 acres of federal, state-administered, and private lands were burned as a result of the fire.

Charges filed include against the teenagers include:

Obstruction of justice in a criminal investigation

Providing false or misleading information

Use of fireworks in violation of fire restriction order

Reckless burning

The fire was caused by fireworks in a restricted area.

Officials say a charge has also been filed against one of the juvenile’s parents for a violation of obstruction of justice.

Fire suppression costs of the Turkey Farm Road Fire exceeded $2.5 million and extensive rehabilitation efforts are required to stabilize and restore the burn area, according to fire officials.

Land management agencies say they intend to collect the cost for the fire suppression and rehabilitation costs incurred by taxpayers.