3 suspects charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN (ABC4)- Three suspects have been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 17-year-in West Jordan.

Wilbur Allen Kerney III, 19, from Salt Lake City, Sailor Tenley Noel, 19, from Taylorsville, and Cody Elijah Ivory, from West Jordan, have been charged with one count each of murder, aggravated robbery, and obstruction of justice.

Ivory has also been charged possession of a firearm by a restricted person, charging documents show.

According to the statement of probable cause, around 10:24 a.m on October 4, the West Jordan Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 3500 West 8200 South in West Jordan.

When officers arrived on scene, they found 17-year-old Jeremy Hansen on the ground with a gunshot wound. While officers were responding, another caller reported that they saw two male subjects wearing all black, running eastbound from the area.

Officers also found a handgun and shell casings on the ground near Hansen, charging documents show.

Hansen was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police reviewed video surveillance from across the street, which showed three subjects walking to the front of the residence from the west. One of the subjects was observed walking to the back of the victim’s residence. The other two were observed standing at the front door.

A short time later, after standing at the front door, two subjects were observed running away from the home.

In the course of the investigation, authorities said one of the subjects, Cody Ivory, was seen earlier at a nearby West Jordan church with a handgun with an extended magazine. According to charging documents, Ivory appeared to be “acting erratic” because he was looking for Hansen so he could rob him,

Ivory was also seen “flashing a Glock,” according to the charges.

He said that he was initially picked up at Taylorsville High School by a driver later identified as 19-year-old Sailor Tenley Noel, and Kerney.

According to charging documents, Ivory said when all three of them got out of the car at Hansen’s residence, Kerney and Noel put hoods and hats on. Ivory had his Glock 30 while Kerney had a Glock 3, and Noel was not armed.

Once they approached Hansen’s house, they split up with Noel going to the side of the house. Hansen answered the front door. Hansen then told him to leave and attempted to close the door.

That is when Ivory stopped the door with his arm and Hansen shot at him. Ivory said he then stumbled back, drew his gun, and fired back at Hansen, charging documents show.