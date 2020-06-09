3 more suspects charged with felonies for flipping, destruction, of SLCPD patrol car

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) Three more people have been charged in connection to the flipping, destruction of a police vehicle during the riots in Salt Lake City on May 30.

Rhys Wisner, 21, of Midvale, Ian Nightingale, 18, of South Jordan, and Julie Yasima, 27, of Murray, join co-defendent Connor Peebles, 21 of Belmont Michigan in facing charges of first-degree felony criminal mischief.

Charges state a female police officer with Salt Lake City was driving her marked patrol vehicle down 400 South when she was surrounded by protestors. The officer had to be rescued from the car by other officers.

Once the officer was removed, multiple people helped in flipping the car upside down where others destroyed the vehicle and setting it on fire.









Connor Peebles

Two other individuals, 26-year-old Jackson Patton were arrested and charged in Federal court for liting the car on fire after it had been turned over and damaged.

A third person, 35-year-old Tamara Lynn Dixon, was arrested for urinating on the patrol car after it was turned over. She faces charges of felony riot, lewdness, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Peebles was arrested and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail where he remains on a $50,000 bail. The other three, Wisner, Nightingale, and Yasima, currently have $25,000 warrants issued for their arrest.