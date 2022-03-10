MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men who were previously charged with raping a 14-year-old girl along with another man who filmed the incident were sentenced to 48 months of probation on March 9 as a reduction of their original sentence of one to 15 years in Utah State Prison.

The men were initially charged on Sept. 9 of 2017 after the victim allegedly snuck out during a sleepover to meet up with the men, as arranged on Snapchat. From there, they went to a mall parking lot, a hookah bar, and a party at home. She told police that the “last thing she remembered was leaving the party and being in the back seat of the car and one of the males was kissing her and she told him to stop.”

Officers were later informed that a video had been shot of two of the three men raping the girl. According to court records, the victim was unconscious throughout most of the incident.

Following a police investigation, Lecalire Donjim “LA”, 29, and his brother Richard Djassera, 26, were arrested. According to police, Djassera admitted to filming Donjim and “Dojim’s friend” forcing themselves onto the victim because he “thought it was funny.”

Later information confirmed the arrest of the three men on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony. Djassera additionally received four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Following plea deals that were worked out between the three men and law enforcement officials, their prison sentence was officially suspended and replaced by a probation sentence after being incarcerated for three-and-a-half years.