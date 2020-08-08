3 men charged with sexually assaulting a woman in motel parking lot in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three men have been charged after police said they sexually assaulted a woman in a motel parking lot in Riverdale.

Police responded Sunday afternoon to a disturbance at Motel 6 after staff reported several men were threatening staff and were being physical with a female they were harassing in the parking lot.

A motel staff advised the men, including one who was registered to a room there, and the female were under some trees on the South end of the parking lot.

Officers arrived and determined there were three men involved, Janner Akilang, 21, Greg Motorik Wilson, 20, and Jacob Kobin, 18.

The woman told police the men grabbed her breasts and sexually assaulted her, despite telling them to stop, according to charging documents.

Witnesses corroborated her statements and said they saw one of the men expose himself to the woman.

Wilson admitted to standing in front of the woman and unbuckling his belt with his pelvis in her face as the woman was telling him to stop touching her. He also told officers the woman looked very scared when he undid his belt buckle stating “she was thinking it was for real that we were going to rape her,” documents state.

Janner told officers that he did grab the woman’s breast and sexually assaulted her. He acknowledged that she told him to stop but he did it because he “knew what she wanted,” documents state.

Akilang was charged on Monday with first-degree felony object rape and second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse. Wilson and Kobin were both charged with second-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

All three remain in the Weber County Jail.