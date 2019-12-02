Days
3 killed in crash on SR-89

(ABC4 News) – Three people were killed in a crash Sunday evening on SR-89 in southern Utah.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a Ford van was traveling north on SR-89 when it veered into oncoming traffic hitting an Acura SUV head on. The three people in the Acura were all fatally injured. The driver of the van was taken to Dixie Regional Hospital by helicopter, with serious injuries.

A third vehicle hit debris from the crash but the driver was uninjured. The van also caught fire after the crash.

Those killed in the crash and the driver of the van have not been identified pending notification of their families. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

