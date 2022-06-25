GARLAND, Utah (ABC4) – Three individuals have been hospitalized following a rollover crash in Garland.

According to Garland Fire Department (GFD), Box Elder Communications Center (BECC) received multiple reports of a vehicle rollover shortly after 11 a.m. on East Garland Road involving injuries and entrapment.

GFD, Tremonton Fire Department, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department, Tremonton Police, and Garland Police all responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, crews disentangled one of the victims from the vehicle. GFD notes that all three individuals were transported to the hospital, while one was later transferred to a trauma center.

At this time, the cause of the accident is under investigation.