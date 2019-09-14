3 face felony charges, deportation following investigation by AG’s office

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Utah Attorney General’s Office charged three men with felonies due to the work of the office’s SECURE Strike Force.

The SECURE Strike Force’s goal is to “investigate major crimes committed by or against people who are present in the United States without legal documentation.”

The AG’s office said the case centers on 32-year-old Eduardo Romo-Vazquez, who faces the bulk of the drug, weapons, stolen goods and fraud charges. Investigators said Vazquez possesses a “U Visa”, which is a temporary visa and does not allow him to possess firearms.

A search warrant was executed, and investigators said two of the firearms in his possession were stolen rifles. He will face deportation if he is convicted.

His brothers, Emmanuel and Juan Pablo, also facing fraud charges. The AG’s office said they will be deported as soon as possible.

SECURE investigators acted on a tip from a concerned citizen about potential legal activity at a home in Magna. During the course of the two-month investigation, undercover officers confirmed the activities, built the case and arrested the suspects without incident.

Charged are:



Eduardo Romo Vazquez: 16 Felonies including drugs and weapons charges: 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (2nd degree felony); 9 counts of Possession of a forged writing-phony social security cards, (3rd degree felony); 3 counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, (2nd degree felony); 2 counts of receiving stolen property. (2nd degree felony).



Emmanuel Romo-Vazquez, DOB not available: 5 counts of possession of fraudulent documents, (possession of a false writing), 3rd degree felony.

Juan Pablo Romo-Vazquez, DOB not available: 2 counts of possession of fraudulent documents, (possession of a false writing), 3rd degree felony.

